Donald Trump is clearly not happy about the release of a bombshell 165-page motion Wednesday filed by Special Counsel Jack Smith which lays out a sprawling timeline of how the former president attempted to claw his way back into power after losing the 2020 election.

Trump initially laid out his case in various Truth Social posts later on Wednesday, claiming the unsealing of the document was another Democratic plot.

He then repeated many of those claims in an almost-two-minute rant with NewsNation Wednesday night, in which Trump bragged about winning the classified documents case in Florida, described Democratic opponent Kamala Harris as “more incompetent than Biden,” and claimed the accusations within the document are “nothing new.”In his first response to the documents, the former president wrote: “The release of this falsehood-ridden, Unconstitutional, J6 brief immediately following Tim Walz’s disastrous Debate performance, and 33 days before the Most Important Election in the History of our Country, is another obvious attempt by the Harris-Biden regime to undermine and Weaponize American Democracy, and INTERFERE IN THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.”

“Deranged Jack Smith, the hand picked Prosecutor of the Harris-Biden DOJ, and Washington, D.C. based Radical Left Democrats, are HELL BENT on continuing to Weaponize the Justice Department in an attempt to cling to power.”

Trump claimed his name is “dominating the Election cycle” and “leading in the Polls,” claiming the “Radical Democrats throughout the Deep State are totally ‘freaking out,’” without saying who he was quoting. “This entire case is a Partisan, Unconstitutional, Witch Hunt, that should be dismissed, entirely, just like the Florida case was dismissed!”

Trump then accused the Democratic party of being “guilty of the Worst Election Interference in American History” and of “Weaponizing the Justice Department against me because they know I am WINNING, and they are desperate to prop up their failing Candidate, Kamala Harris.”

He then raged against the Department of Justice and claimed in another post, “I didn’t rig the 2020 Election, they did!”