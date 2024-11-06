Election projections show former President Donald Trump is winning another term against Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump is outperforming his results from 2020 across the country and managed to secure two potentially vulnerable states – North Carolina and Georgia – while holding advantage against Harris in states where she is vulnerable.

The climactic voting day comes after a very tense election race, in which Trump survived an assassination attempt and another subsequent attempt. The Democratic Party removed incumbent President Joe Biden from the ticket after it became clear to the entire nation during the early TV debate with Trump that his mental health is not at he level that would allow him to run and endure a full four year term, so Harris stepped in as the Dem candidate.

Polls between Trump and Harris were extremely narrow, with no clear favorite. The first news that Trump will do well came with the returns from polling stations in suburban Washington DC in Virginia and the state of Florida, which showed Trump highly outperforming his results in the disputed elections of 2020. While Trump went on to lose Virginia, the spill-over effect was felt in the more narrowly divided states such as the so-called “blue wall” states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan – where the Trump campaign courted Muslim voters angry at Biden and Harris over their decision to continue to arm and support Israel during the war in Gaza.

The Harris campaign needed to hold on to all of the “blue wall” states and also make inroads into pro-Trump territory, such as Arizona, North Carolina or Georgia. Even with expected delays in the vote counting in Arizona and Nevada, Trump’s results in the “blue wall” states show that he has secured the presidency. Her campaign announced that Harris will not address her supporters this evening, which is seen as another indicator that she will likely lose. Republicans were also able to secure at least two democratic held seats in the Senate, and may also win majority in the House of Representatives, which will give them a chance to implement their agenda in full.

Trump won on the promise of restoring control over the border with Mexico, where the Biden-Harris administration badly eroded the security regulations in place. He also pledged to confront the neocon wing in the US foreign policy circles, which he blames of provoking wars across the world – a notable development in these elections were defections of prominent neocons such as the Cheney family, who are usually associated with the Republican Party, to the Democratic Party, where they were welcomed with open arms. The next President, who is only the second person to win two non-consecutive terms in the White House (after Grover Cleveland) also pledges to restore Us energy production, especially that of oil, to reduce income taxes in favor of tarrifs and to liberalize cryptocurrencies. His opponents campaigned heavily on Trump’s often strong rhetoric, accusing him of being a fascist and racist, and also appealed to women warning them that Trump may curb access to abortion.