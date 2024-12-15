US President Donald Trump announced that he is naming diplomat Richard Grenell as his Presidential Envoy for Special Missions, such as Venezuela and North Korea.

Grenell was US Ambassador to Germany in Trump’s first term and acting Director of National Intelligence. Trump also tasked him to work on a solution to the Kosovo – Serbia dispute which brought him frequently to the Balkans.

In the run up to the elections, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met with Grenell a number of times, both in Skopje and in Washington.