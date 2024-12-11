Incoming US President Donald Trump nominated television personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to his son Donald Trump Jr, as the next US ambassador to Greece.

I’m honored to accept President Trump’s nomination to serve as the next Ambassador to Greece and I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate. President Trump’s historic victory is bringing hope and optimism to the American people and to freedom-loving allies across the world. It was the democratic values born in Greece that helped shape the founding of America. And now, we have an opportunity to honor that history by bringing better days here at home and abroad. As ambassador, I look forward to delivering on the Trump agenda, supporting our Greek allies, and ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity, Guilfoyle said in a tweet.

At the same time, media outlets are reporting that she has reportedly broken up with her fiance, but there is still no confirmation, given the frequent false reports being aimed at the Trump family and supporters. Macedonian Canadian businessman Chris Pavlovski, founder of the Rumble video platform, was among the first to publicly congratulate Guilfoyle on her nomination. Both her and Donald Trump Jr. host well watched shows on Rumble.