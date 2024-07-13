Former US President Donald Trump survived an apparent assassination attempt. In the dramatic footage that was broadcast live, Trump was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania when several shots rang out.

The former President raised his hand toward his head, and bent down while several secret service agents surrounded him. Shortly after, Trump emerged, blood visible on his right ear. He raised his fist to reassure the large crowd and apparently shouted “fight, fight”, before being escorted out by the agents toward a waiting vehicle. Trump continued to shake his fist while entering the vehicle.

The attack comes at a tme when Trump is seen as front-runner in the race against visibly ailing President Joe Biden. The rhetoric is extremely heated, with Biden’s camp accusing Trump of trying to undermine women’s rights and “destroy democracy”, while Trump himself was unusually reserved and withdrawn from public eye.

Supporters and the third ranked candidate Robert Kennedy Junior quicky called for prayer for Trump and his family and expressed hope that the former President’s injuries are light. The Secret Service, which is tasked with protecting presidential candidates, informed that Trump is secure, while Trump’s campaign said that he is feeling fine and is being checked at a medical facility.