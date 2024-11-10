US President-elect Donald Trump assured his supporters that he is not considering two of his former officials – Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo – for roles in his new administration.

The two are seen as part of the militarist faction in the Republican Party, and have been critical of Trump in the past – Haley even ran against him in the 2024 republican primary elections. Considering the large number of former officials who turned against Trump and were openly working against him in the re-election campaign, his supporters were loudly demanding that he surrounds himself with advisers and officials who will advance his agenda – especially the pledge to end the militaristic US foreign policy.