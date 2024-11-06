Donald Trump was elected as President of the United States for the second time, after comfortably winning over Kamala Harris. Trump addressed the public after the key state of Pennsylvania was called in his favor – while a number of states are still processing the votes in the chaotic electoral model, the trends are all pointing toward a massive victory for the Republicans, and Trump even announced that he won the popular vote – an achievement that usually Republican candidates have not made since 2004.

In his remarks, Trump promised to protect the country, its borders, and the families and children – touching on the strongly divisive issues that were raised during the elections. Trump called out his Vice President JD Vance, who fought the most outspoken leftist media supporters during the campaign, and billionaire Elon Musk who provided a futuristic agenda to the campaign.

Meanwhile, Harris still hasn’t conceded – she announced that she will not address the public this evening. But a number of her campaign officials have more or less acknowledged that the race is lost.

On top of the presidential race, Trump declared victory in the Senate race – his popularity able to pull other candidates over the finish line in a number of narrowly divided Senate races in states such as Ohio and Montana. Americans also voted for the House of Representatives, and the results here are still inconclusive, with the house expected to be evenly divided.