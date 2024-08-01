In October, Turkey blocked cooperation between NATO and Israel due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. According to sources familiar with the situation, Turkey argued that the alliance should suspend its partnership with Israel until the conflict is resolved. Israel, which holds the status of a NATO partner, maintains strong ties with the alliance and several of its members, particularly the United States.

Turkey has also criticized many Western allies for their support of Israel. An anonymous source disclosed that Turkey has vetoed all NATO engagements with Israel since October, including joint meetings and exercises, citing Israel’s actions in Gaza as a breach of NATO’s fundamental principles.

Earlier this week, Israel’s foreign minister urged the alliance to consider expelling Turkey after President Erdogan threatened to intervene in Israel, as he has previously done in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.