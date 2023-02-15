The combined death toll following the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on 6 February has passed 41,000 and continues to rise.

The figure comes over a week after the deadly earthquake which the World Health Organisation described as the worst natural disaster in 100 years.

Despite passing the ‘golden window’ of 72 hours, the period in which rescuers have the best chance of finding survivors, there are still stories of babies, children and adults being pulled from the rubble alive.

