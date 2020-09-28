The minister of innovation and technology opened a virology national laboratory and a human reproduction national laboratory at the University of Pecs in southern Hungary on Friday, reports Daily News Hungary.

László Palkovics said the government was supporting the development and opening of 17 national laboratories and a research laboratory in Hungary this year with 14 billion forints (EUR 40m) and a total of 90 billion forints will be allocated for them in upcoming years.

National laboratories could become “internationally recognised scientific hubs focusing the best professionals from domestic universities and companies and their skills”, he added.

The institutions created on the initiative of the ministry of innovation and technology will pull together domestic professional talent in areas of special importance for the national economy with the aim to address global problems, he said.