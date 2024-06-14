The UEFA Euro 2024 tournament is hosted by Germany and will kick off on June 14, with the final on July 14.

In the opening match of the tournament, Germany take on Scotland in Munich on June 14.

The Euro 2024 final will take place on July 14 in the capital, Berlin.

Ten cities have been chosen as venues across Germany – Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart.

A total of 24 teams divided into six groups will be taking part in the tournament, with 51 matches in total.

The group stage of the tournament will run until June 26, with the 16-team knockout stage scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 29.

To qualify for the knockout stage, nations must finish top two in their group to automatically qualify, while four third-place finishers will also advance.

Here are the details on the teams, groups, match fixtures, kickoff times and venues for Euro 2024:

Groups and teams

⚽ Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

⚽ Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

⚽ Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

⚽ Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

⚽ Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

⚽ Group F: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic