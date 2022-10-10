Today, Russia again committed a terrorist act against the peaceful civilian population of Ukraine, the Embassy of Ukraine in the country informed.

The Embassy also shared footage of the bombing.

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv and many other cities are under missile attacks, the deputy chief of staff of the Ukrainian president Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced on Monday, urging citizens to stay in shelters, and witnesses also reported explosions in the Russian border city of Belgorod opposite the predominantly Russian, Ukrainian city of Kharkov.