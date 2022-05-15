Ukraine wins Eurovision World 15.05.2022 / 11:19 In an outpouring of solidarity, European voters gave Ukraine the win at the Eurovision Song Contest. Kalush Orchestra’s song Stefania did not do well in the jury selection, but was the overwhelming choice of the voters. ukraineeurovision Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles World 15.05.2022 Zelenskyy says the next Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Mariupol Macedonia 13.05.2022 Andrea did not make it to the Eurovision finals Macedonia 27.04.2022 Xhaferi in Ukraine: I am disturbed by the number of graves, Macedonia to provide all possible support World News Zelenskyy says the next Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Mariupol “Demokracija”: A pro-Russian party has grabbed power in Slovenia Ukraine cuts one third of Russian gas flows to Europe Katalin Novak, the first female President of Hungary, assumed office today EU and Hungary make progress in talks on Russian oil sanctions Orban calls for immediate ceasefire and peace talks in Ukraine PM Orban: Brussels’ oil embargo plan tantamount to a nuclear bomb New EU proposal: Keep dogs as bed warmers to reduce energy consumption .
