Ukraine launched an overnight attack on Russian targets using a total of 25 combat drones, as reported by the Russian Defence Ministry. One of the drones reportedly penetrated deep into the Russian Caucasus.

The ministry stated that the drones were intercepted in the border regions of Rostov, Bryansk, and Belgorod, as well as in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that a village church in his region was damaged.

No deaths or injuries were reported by Russian officials.

A Ukrainian drone also apparently reached the republic of North Ossetia in Russia’s Caucasus. Sergey Menyaylo, the region’s leader, mentioned that the target was a military airfield.

Local media noted that this marked the first instance since the war’s onset that a Ukrainian drone had reached North Ossetia, which is located far from the front lines.

It could not be independently verified whether all Ukrainian drones were actually shot down by Russian air defenses. The Russian Defence Ministry typically does not disclose information about drones that successfully hit their targets.