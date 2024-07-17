The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, has announced a $100 million aid package to help Ukraine prepare for winter, according to a statement from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office on Tuesday.

Zelensky met with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi during Grandi’s fifth visit to Ukraine since the full-scale Russian invasion began.

“We appreciate today’s announcement of a new UNHCR assistance package worth $100 million to prepare Ukraine for the winter. Considering the constant shelling of energy facilities, this is very important assistance,” Zelensky stated.

He added that Ukraine needs additional support to restore destroyed housing and arrange shelters in schools and hospitals so that Ukrainians can return home.

Grandi assured Zelensky via the social media platform X that UNHCR remains committed to supporting Ukrainians affected by the war.

“Preparing for winter is a priority: UNHCR can already commit $100 million and will keep mobilizing more resources,” Grandi wrote.

During his visit, Grandi also toured the Okhmatdyt pediatric hospital in Kiev, where a missile attack earlier in July resulted in the deaths of at least two people and injuries to 17 others, including seven children.

“No place should be more protected than a hospital for children. Yet, it was hit by a missile on 8 July,” Grandi posted on X.

The UNHCR estimates that around 6.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began in February 2022. Additionally, about 3.5 million others have been displaced within the country and have sought refuge in other parts of Ukraine.