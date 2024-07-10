In a joint statement Wednesday, the governments of Germany and the United States announced they would begin “episodic deployments,” of the long-range missile capabilities from its Multi-Domain Task Force in Germany starting in 2026 “as part of planning for enduring stationing of these capabilities in the future.”

“When fully developed, these conventional long-range fires units will include SM-6, Tomahawk, and developmental hypersonic weapons, which have significantly longer range than current land-based fires in Europe,” the joint statement reads. “Exercising these advanced capabilities will demonstrate the United States’ commitment to NATO and its contributions to European integrated deterrence.”

The announcement comes as President Joe Biden has sought to reassure NATO allies about the United States’ commitment to the alliance—in remarks marking the strategic partnership’s 75th anniversary Tuesday, Biden called NATO “the single greatest, most effective defense alliance in the history of the world.”