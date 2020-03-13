US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the spread of the coronavirus. In a press conference, Trump said that he will be using a 1988 law that gives the President and the federal government additional powers to help state and local governments during natural disasters.

I’m declaring a national emergency, two very big words. The action I’m taking will open up access to up to 50 billion dollars to states and territories and localities in our shared fight against this disease, Trump said.

Trump announced that he may add the United Kingdom to the list of European countries where flights into the US are banned, as Europe remains badly affected by the disease. The President added that he doesn’t take responsibility for the spread of the virus and reminded the public that it originated in China.