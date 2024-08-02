US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will direct “multiple force posture moves” in the Middle East ahead of a possible attack by Iran on Israel, according to the Pentagon.

Austin spoke to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Friday and “informed the minister of additional measures to include ongoing and future defense force posture changes that the department will take to support the defense of Israel,” deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said Friday.

The secretary will be directing multiple forthcoming force posture moves to bolster force protection for US forces regionwide, to provide elevated support to the defense of Israel, and to ensure that the United States is prepared to respond to this evolving crisis,” Singh added.

Singh declined to detail the potential moves, saying that Austin would be directing those moves “at a later time.” But the US has a number of naval assets already in the region, including a carrier strike group in the Gulf of Oman and amphibious assault ships and destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean.

A US official separately told CNN that the additional capabilities would likely include more air defense systems to help protect Israel and US forces from a potential Iranian attack.

Singh noted that there “could be additional” US troops that enter the region to help bolster US forces there but declined to outline specific capabilities or units that may be deployed.

CNN reported on Thursday the Pentagon discussed with US Central Command what adjustments to make to US force posture in the region. The officials said an Iranian response could occur in the coming days.