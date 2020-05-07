German car maker BMW will postpone the opening of its plant in Debrecen, in eastern Hungary, by a year because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, chairman Oliver Zipse said on a conference call after the release of the company’s first-quarter earnings report on Wednesday.

In the current situation, we are carefully reviewing all our projects as a matter of principle, Zipse said.

Construction of the 1 billion euro plant in Debrecen was slated to start in the spring. The plant will employ about 1,000 people and have a capacity to turn out around 150,000 vehicles a year, Hungary Today reported. Commenting on BMW’s decision, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said BMW remains committed to the plant in Debrecen.