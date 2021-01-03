The second delivery of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer arrived in Hungary early Wednesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI. The 70,000 doses of vaccine – enough to inoculate 35,000 people – arrived by air at Liszt Ferenc International in the capital.

Hungary took its first delivery of the vaccine, close to 10,000 doses, on Saturday. So far, some 2,500 healthcare workers have been inoculated with the vaccine. The BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine is the first for COVID-19 to be approved for use in the European Union. Péter Vereckei, the managing director of Pfizer’s Hungarian unit, said on public television on Wednesday that another delivery of the vaccine would arrive in Hungary in the coming week.

He told news channel M1 that the first delivery of 9,750 doses had been distributed to five locations, while the second shipment would be distributed to a further 21 locations by express delivery partner UPS.