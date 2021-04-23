Three and a half million Hungarians have been vaccinated, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban annunced today, the V4 news agency reported.

We are restarting Hungary! the Prime Minister said on his social media accounts. The country leads Europe in terms of vaccinations and was open to various sources of the vaccines since early in the process.

In tandem with the growing number of vaccinations, the Hungarian government is gradually restarting the country. Once 3,5 million people have been inoculated, it plans to introduce further easing of restrictions: the outdoor terraces of catering providers will be allowed to reopen this weekend. According to the rules, they can stay open until 21:30h, just like stores and shops, and the night-time curfew will be modified to begin only at 23h.