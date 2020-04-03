BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - NOVEMBER 07: Hungarian Prime minister Viktor Orbán speaks to the press after meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for discussions on Syria and migration on November 7, 2019 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Laszlo Balogh/Getty Images)

Hungary is introducing a coronavirus fund that will help redice the economic damage the country will suffer from the epidemic. Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he is preparing the greatest stimulus program Hungary has ever seen and it will be geared toward saving and creating jobs.

We must create more jobs than the pandemic destroys. The fund program will be adopted on Saturday and the details will be shared with the public on Tuesday, Orban said.

Some of the best growing industries in Hungary, such as the automotive and tourism industry, ere badly hit by the crisis. Before the crisis, Hungary was one of the best growing EU economies.