Except for Serbia, Hungary will ignore the rest of the list of safe countries prepared by the European Union.
The list has 14 countries, such as Canada, Australia, South Korea, and regional partners such as Algeria, Serbia and Montenegro, and EU countries were asked to reopen their borders toward these countries. But a number of EU member states have rejected this, and Hungary is among them.
We can’t accept the EU request because it is contrary to the healthcare interests of Hungary, Orban said.
