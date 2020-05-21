Although Poland’s presidential race had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it now seems that the elections can go ahead in the foreseeable future. Given the current situation, the vote is scheduled for the end of June, within the current presidential cycle, the V4 news agency reported.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Thursday that the presidential race is set to be held on 28 June. The election were originally scheduled for 10 May, but it had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Morawiecki said the government wanted to adhere to its constitutional obligations and hold the elections during the current presidential term. However, the prime minister noted that the new date depends on the pandemic situation and can therefore not be considered final.