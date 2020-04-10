In a Budapest nursing home over a hundred people have been infected with novel coronavirus, and five of them died. The residents were taken away by bus and more than a dozen ambulance vehicles on Thursday afternoon, the V4 news agency reported .

Hungary’s chief medical officer also visited the scene to check the conditions in person. The Pest Street Elderly Home in Budapest had 65 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection by Tuesday. The coronavirus also appeared in the Vazsonyi Vilmos Elderly Home in central Budapest, where four elderly people were taken to hospital, all of whom had tested positive