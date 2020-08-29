Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with officials in charge of security and border control to discuss the tough new measures that ban entry of foreign citizens. The goal is to prevent the expected Second Wave of the coronavirus.

We must stop the virus from crossing the border. We still have time to prevent the Second Wave, but we must act united as we did at the beginning of the epidemic, Prime Minister Orban said.

Hungary closed its borders for all foreigners, except those coming on military, diplomatic missions, or for necessary business transit.