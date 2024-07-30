Venezuelan authorities have said that hackers from Macedonia intervened in the electronic counting of the results of the presidential elections. According to prosecutor Tarek William Saab, who is loyal to President Maduro, the counting of the votes was slowed down due to a hacking attack that originated in Macedonia.

Their intent was to falsify the elections, said the prosecutor.

President Maduro declared victory, while opposition supporters are alleging election fraud and are protesting in a number of cities. Western countries have sided with the protesters.