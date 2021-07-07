European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen demanded that Hungary amends its recent law allowing parents to have their children opt-out from sexual education that includes far left materials. According to Von der Leyen, Hungary would face legal action if it doesn’t comply.

It is a disgrace this legislation… It is something that flies in the face of the values of the European Union. If Hungary does not rectify the situation, the commission will use its powers available as the guardian of the treaties, she said.

Hungary is under constant attack from left wing politicians and institutions in the European Union, as its Government maintains an outspoken right wing attitude.