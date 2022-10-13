We will not let the sanctions in Brussels destroy the Hungarian economy, Orban tells EU World 13.10.2022 / 16:32 We will not let the sanctions in Brussels destroy the Hungarian economy!, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on Facebook. Viktor Orban Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles World 30.09.2022 Orban: Brussels lied to EU citizens regarding sanctions against Russia World 27.09.2022 Orban: More and more angry people in Europe, we are in denial World 26.09.2022 Orban: Increasing energy prices increase inflation in every country World News Ukraine after the bombing: Ukrainian Embassy shared footage Huge explosions rock Kyiv for the first time in months Russia’s bridge to Crimea severely damaged by explosion The creator of the French proposal is leaving his advisory position with Macron Orban: Brussels lied to EU citizens regarding sanctions against Russia Four occupied regions of Ukraine to be annexed to Russian Federation Orban: More and more angry people in Europe, we are in denial Orban: Increasing energy prices increase inflation in every country .
