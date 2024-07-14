The FBI has named the man who shot at Donald Trump during a campaign rally as Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Crooks is alleged to have opened fire while the former US president was addressing a crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania, leaving one audience member dead and two others badly hurt.

The 20-year-old was shot dead at the scene by a Secret Service sniper, officials said.

In a statement, the FBI said Crooks was the “subject involved” in the assassination attempt on the former president and that an active investigation was under way.He had not been carrying ID, so investigators used DNA to identify him, the FBI said.

He was from Bethel Park in Pennsylvania, about 70km (43 miles) from Butler, the site of the attempted assassination, and appears to have graduated in 2022 from Bethel Park High School, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review newspaper.

State voter records show that Crooks was a registered Republican, according to US media.

He is also reported to have donated $15 to liberal campaign group ActBlue in 2021.What was his motivation?

Agencies are investigating his motive and whether anybody else was involved.

“We do not currently have an identified motive,” said Kevin Rojek, FBI Pittsburgh special agent in charge, at a briefing on Saturday night.

The inquiry into what took place could last for months and investigators would work “tirelessly” to identify what Crooks’ motive was, Mr Rojek said.

Speaking to CNN, Crooks’ father, Matthew Crooks, said he was trying to figure out “what the hell is going on” but would “wait until I talk to law enforcement” before speaking about his son.