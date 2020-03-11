The global coronavirus outbreak has now reached the level of a global pandemic, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declares.

“WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction,” he says.

In the past two weeks, the number of Covid-19 cases outside the outbreak epicentre China has increased 13-fold and the number of affected countries has tripled, Tedros says.

The global total of cases has reached 118,000 cases in 114 countries, with 4,291 people dead.

Despite declaring a pandemic, which is commonly understood as a hard-to-control outbreak that spreads internationally, Tedros stresses that it is still possible to bring down the number of new infections with determined health policy measures.

“All countries can still change the course of this pandemic,” Tedros says.

Source: dpa/MIA