Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to attend an international conference in Berlin on Tuesday to discuss the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Zelensky, who arrived in Berlin on Monday evening, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will open the conference on Tuesday morning.

Around 2,000 politicians, leaders, and officials from international organizations are expected to participate in the event. The conference aims to unite global stakeholders involved in Ukraine’s development and reconstruction efforts, though it is not intended to be a donor conference for raising funds.

“Given Russia’s air terror, urgent solutions for Ukraine’s energy sector will be our top priority,” Zelensky wrote on X after arriving in Germany.

He also mentioned plans to discuss “further defense assistance, the expansion of Ukraine’s air defense system, and joint arms production” with Scholz.

In the afternoon, Zelensky is scheduled to address Germany’s parliament, the Bundestag. This trip marks his third visit to Berlin since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

Previously, Zelensky addressed Germany’s parliament via video on March 17, 2022, three weeks after the invasion started, urging German lawmakers for more military support.

Initially hesitant to provide heavy weapons, Germany has since become a significant supplier of military aid to Ukraine, second only to the United States in terms of military and financial support. However, Scholz has refused some Ukrainian requests, such as for advanced long-range Taurus cruise missiles, and has ruled out deploying NATO troops to Ukraine, unlike French President Emmanuel Macron, who recently announced plans to send military trainers to Ukraine along with other countries.