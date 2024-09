Zelensky: More than 180 people were injured and 41 people perished in the Russian attack on Poltava

Preliminary reports have been received about the Russian attack on Poltava with two ballistic missiles. Educational institutions and nearby hospitals were affected. One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed. “More than 180 people were rescued from the ruins, but unfortunately 41 people died,” Zelenski wrote on Facebook.