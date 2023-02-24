As the world observed the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a message of defiance against Russia, saying “that 2023 will be the year of our victory”.

The 45-year-old shared moments from the year-old war in a short video, saying that despite the pain and sorrow, his countrymen have been bravely resisting and fighting the invading Russian forces.

“On February 24, millions of us made a choice. Not a white flag, but the blue and yellow one. Not fleeing, but facing. Resisting and fighting. It was a year of pain, sorrow, faith, and unity. And this year, we remained invincible. We know that 2023 will be the year of our victory,” the caption accompanying the video read.

Source: ndtv