The Chairman of the Macedonian Parliament, Talat Xhaferi is heading the state and church delegation to the Holy Seat in Rome for the traditional manifestation to honor St. Cyril.

Xhaferi will be accompanied by MPs Sonja Mirakovska, Dafina Stojanovska, Arber Ademi, the Parliament Secretary General Cvetanka Ivanova, the head of the Committee on Relations with the Religious Communities Darijan Sotirovskim the Director of the Institute of Macedonian Language Elena Jovanova Grujovska, the European Bishop Pimen, the Tetovo-Gostivar Bishop Josif, Father Mitko Gazinovski of the Macedonian Orthodox Church – Ohrid Archiepiscopy, and Father Zoran Stojanov of the Catholic Church.

The pilgrimage to the grave of St Cyril in the San Clemente basilica in Rome was first organized in 1969 on the occasion of the 1100th anniversary of St. Cyril’s death. Since then it turned into a traditional manifestation.

May 24th was celebrated as the Day of Educators, but since 2007 it is a state and a bank holiday.