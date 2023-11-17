After 17 years of work, Macedonia’s EU membership process has reached its conclusion, and it is crucial that we keep moving in that direction. Speaker of the Parliament Talat Xhaferi stated at the 11th meeting of Speakers of Parliaments of Southeast European countries held in Budapest on Friday that the need to expedite the European integration process of the Western Balkans is of utmost importance, given the current political and security situation in the region, particularly the shifting geopolitical circumstances.