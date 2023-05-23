Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi has said he would lay a wreath at the St.Cyril commemorative plate in the Santa Maria Maggiore basilica together with a Bulgarian delegation on Wednesday.

“I cannot anticipate what topics will be discussed at tomorrow’s meeting with the Bulgarian delegation. Nevertheless, direct communication is welcome and of use for possible positive solutions regarding the ongoing processes,” said Speaker Xhaferi after a meeting with Italy’s Chamber of Deputies’ President Lorenzo Fontana.

The Speaker said parliaments are institutions that can communicate and cooperate in a more direct way.

“We are communicating in line with the parliamentary democracy in both countries. The Bulgarian parliament president is new to the post. We met in Prague but now is an opportunity to honor the Pan-Slavic educators. Tomorrow is a chance to demonstrate this, at the respective plates. In this context, there is no problem regarding the political communication between the institutions,” said Xhaferi.

Xhaferi and Fontana agreed that Macedonia and Italy have excellent cooperation and high-level relations, with Italy being among Macedonia’s top ten trading partners.

Interlocutors also exchanged opinions on geostrategic developments resulting from the war in Ukraine.

“Fontana was also interested in the screening process and the next steps related to our obligations in the process of EU accession negotiations,” said Xhaferi.

In addition, Fontana reiterated Italy’s unconditional support of Macedonia’s Euro-integration.