10K race through the streets of Skopje Sport 08.05.2022 / 10:23 Over a 1,000 participants are racing through the streets of Skopje this morning. The HalkEcoSkopje 10K race was organized by the Sports ASsociation and the athletic club Rabotnicki. It's route spans the Central Park, Karpos and Vlae areas. Skopjerace
