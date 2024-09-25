According to French media, Marseille has expressed interest in hosting the 2027 Champions League final following UEFA’s decision to withdraw the competition from Milan’s San Siro stadium.Due to renovations, Milan city officials were unable to guarantee that the San Siro stadium and its surrounds would be ready for the event.

In May or June of 2025, UEFA is expected to announce the site of the Champions League final in 2027.He declared that Marseille’s proposal to host the UEFA Champions League final in 2027 will have the backing of local authorities, including mayor Benoit Payan.

A friendly reminder that the Champions League finals will take place in Munich, Germany in 2025, and Budapest, Hungary, in 2026.