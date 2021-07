DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti congratulated the two Kosovan judo competitors Distria Krasniqi and Nora Gjakova on the gold medals they won at the Tokyo Olympics. On his Facebook page, Ahmeti called this success for “all Albanians”.

Zaev’s coalition partner still hasn’t congratulated the Macedonian taekwondo fighter Dejan Georgievski, for the silver medal he won yesterday. This was the first Olympics medal won by a Macedonian competitor in 20 years.