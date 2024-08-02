epa11518909 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in their Men's Singles semifinal match of the Tennis competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Roland Garros in Paris, France, 02 August 2024. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Carlos Alcaraz is the first finalist in the tennis tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The Spaniard convincingly defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals with a score of 2-0, winning the sets 6-1, 6-1. Alcaraz played a fantastic match, taking control from the start and conceding only two games to his Canadian opponent.

Auger-Aliassime took a 1-0 lead in the first set, but Alcaraz responded with a furious streak, winning six games in a row. Continuing in the same dominant fashion, Alcaraz secured his victory in just one hour and 15 minutes, guaranteeing at least a silver medal for Spain.

In the fight for the gold, Alcaraz will face the winner of the match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Lorenzo Musetti of Italy​ (myKhel)​​ (Eurosport)​.