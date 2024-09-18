Former England striker Andy Carroll has found a new club, signing with Bordeaux, who currently compete in the French fourth division. Bordeaux, facing financial difficulties that led to their relegation, announced Carroll’s signing on social media.

Carroll joins Bordeaux as a free agent after parting ways with Amiens, a club in France’s second division. Last season, he scored four goals in 31 appearances for Amiens.

Over the course of his career, Carroll has played for several notable clubs, including Liverpool, Preston, West Ham, Reading, WBA, and Newcastle. His peak came during his time at Newcastle, which prompted Liverpool to pay €41 million for him in 2011. However, his career saw a decline after that high-profile transfer.