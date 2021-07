After the silver medal for Dejan Georgievski in taekwondo, another Macedonian won bronze in the Olympics, but in this case for team Canada.

Jenna Caira is a Macedonian Canadian pitcher from Toronto, who plays for team Canada. The Canadians beat Mexico in the match for third place yesterday 3:2.

Softball was removed from the program for the past two olympics, but was reintroduced in Tokyo.