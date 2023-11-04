Novak Djokovic hushed a partisan audience by securing a 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4 triumph over Holger Rune, propelling himself into the semi-finals and drawing closer to a seventh Paris Masters title.

In a rematch of the 2022 final, Djokovic managed to brush off jeers and a heated exchange with the umpire to narrowly defeat the young Danish player in yet another thrilling three-set encounter at Bercy.

This victory marked Djokovic’s 16th consecutive win and served as redemption for his loss to Rune in last year’s ATP 1000 tournament.

The first set was fiercely contested, and it wasn’t until the 12th game, at deuce, that a break point emerged. However, the world number one, Djokovic, showcased his expertise by capitalizing on it with a well-executed volley at the net to claim the opening set.

Set two followed a different script, featuring early breaks exchanged between the players. Djokovic managed to create a match point at 5-4, only for Rune to display remarkable composure in front of his new coach, Boris Becker.

During the same service game, Djokovic clashed with umpire Renaud Lichtenstein over a challenge by Rune, resulting in boos from the Paris crowd at the conclusion of the second set after Rune had secured the tie-breaker.

However, the 24-time grand-slam champion regrouped admirably, securing an early break in the third set to take a 3-1 lead before ultimately closing out a tenacious victory that lasted two hours and 54 minutes.

Djokovic celebrated with his arms outstretched, a gesture reminiscent of Jude Bellingham from England and Real Madrid, before acknowledging the Accor Arena crowd.