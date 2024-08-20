The massive Spanish football team Barcelona revealed the design of their new stadium through a series of social media posts.As is well known, work is presently underway to repair the fabled Catalan institution, with completion anticipated in 2026.

With 104.000 seats, Camp Nou will be the biggest stadium in Europe following the renovations.The Spanish club will have to pay 1.5 million euros for this state-of-the-art facility.

Barcelona uses the Luis Kompany Olympic Stadium for their home games.