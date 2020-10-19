Basketball clubs called on Pero Antic, the head of the Macedonian Basketball Federation (KFM) to being the season or resign. The clubs tell Antic that the whole of Europe has resumed and that Macedonia must follow suit.

Some countries in Europe even allow audience to attend the games. There is football, handball and volleyball played in Macedonia, but only the basketball teams are left on the sidelines, the club owners told Antic in an open letter.

The clubs warn that their players are about to lose their livelihood and demand a solution until Wednesday at the latest.