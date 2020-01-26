Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, at 41 years old.

TMZ has confirmed that his second-oldest daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, was also killed in the accident. She was 13 years old.

According to TMZ, the pair was traveling to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, for a basketball practice when the crash occurred. They were among at least five people confirmed dead in the accident, including another player and parent. Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, is not thought to be among them.

Kobe Bryant passed his love of the game on to Gianna. They had been spotted sitting courtside at NBA games in recent months, and Kobe said she aspired to one day play college basketball for UConn.

Source: Business Insider