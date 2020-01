Macedonian basketball legend Blagoja Georgievski – Bustur has been killed in a car accident in Kisela Voda last night, 24 Info reported.

According to initial information, Georgievski was behind the wheel when he slid off the road and smashed into concrete blocks because of a slippery road. He died at the scene of the accident.

Police are inspecting the accident, and more details are expected this morning.