Macedonian handball goalkeeper Borko Ristovski, popularly known as the Defense Minister for his often incredible saves, posted a picture with the letter N – for “North” Macedonia, blacked out.

Ristovski is with the national team for preparations in Slovenia, ahead of the European Championship in January. The Macedonian team was represented as “N. Macedonia” at a venue, and Ristovski took to Instagram to share the sign with the N crossed out. His post also had the chant “Never North – Always Macedonia”, which was adopted by Macedonian sports fans and is frequently heard at sporting events.

Ristovski is also the sports adviser to opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski.