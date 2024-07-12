Carlos Alcaraz is one win away from a second successive Wimbledon title after fighting from a set down to defeat Daniil Medvedev.

It was a repeat of last year’s semi-final, which the Spaniard had won easily, but this time Medvedev proved more of an obstacle before Alcaraz clinched a 6-7 (1) 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory.

The 21-year-old will contest a fourth major final and a second in a row after his first title at the French Open last month, and it could be a repeat of last year’s showpiece, when Alcaraz spectacularly defeated Novak Djokovic in five sets.Medvedev can be proud of his efforts, which included a quarter-final victory over an admittedly ailing Jannik Sinner, but the Russian seemed fortunate not to be defaulted during the opening set.

After umpire Eva Asderaki decided Medvedev had not got to an Alcaraz drop shot before it bounced twice, resulting in a break of serve to the Spaniard, Medvedev reacted with what appeared to be a foul-mouthed rant at the official.Asderaki climbed down from her chair and talked to the referee and supervisor – an unusual occurrence – before eventually giving Medvedev just a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Asked on Tuesday what made Alcaraz such a difficult opponent, Medvedev, who did manage to beat the Spaniard at the same stage of the US Open last summer, cited his ability to strike winners from any part of the court.